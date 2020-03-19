Florida Rep. Toledo calls for Seminole Hard Rock casino to close amid coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) – State Rep. Jackie Toledo is condemning the Seminole Hard Rock Casino for remaining open during the coronavirus and says the casino is putting profits over people.

“There are reports from inside that there have been no changes to cleaning procedures and that sick employees are not being sent home,” Toledo said.

Toledo says employees approached her office, in fear for their jobs and health claiming the casino is business as usual with not practicing social distancing, no one actively disinfecting, and no posted signs about change in procedure.

But a spokesperson for the Hard Rock denies these allegations telling 8 On Your Side numerous steps have been taken as of Tuesday night including:

  • All poker rooms were closed until further notice
  • Certain slot machines have been turned off
  • Table games have new limits to keep players apart.

We’re told employees also have the option to stay home and use paid time off even if they haven’t accrued any paid time off/

” In a casino people touch screens, they touch money, they touch chips and they touch tables, Toledo said. “They are encouraging the spread of this virus.”

The casino is on Seminole Tribal Land and Governor Ron DeSantis and the federal government would both have to take action to force the casino to close.

A spokesperson for Seminole Hard Rock tells 8 On Your Side they have no plans to close.

