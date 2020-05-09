Florida releases updated numbers of COVID-19 deaths at senior care facilities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Updated numbers released by the Florida Department of Health Friday evening reveal the three COVID-19 outbreaks at senior care facilities with the most deaths are in the Bay Area.

There have been 23 deaths linked to the Seminole Pavilion Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Pinellas County, 18 at the Braden River Rehabilitation Center in Manatee County, and 18 at the Highlands Lake Center in Polk County.

One of the deaths at the Seminole Pavilion and Braden River Rehabilitation Center are staff members.

The updated number of deaths connected to the Bristol at Tampa Rehabilitation and Nursing Home is 10.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases tied to that facility in Hillsborough County has more than tripled since 8 On Your Side first spoke with Anita Court.

She said she had become more worried about her mom’s health and wellbeing after seeing the increase in cases that came with additional testing.

With a marker and notebook, Court regularly communicates with her 95-year-old mom through the window at the Bristol at Tampa and she makes sure to check on her mom’s friends.

“You just tell each other you love them and give them air hugs that’s all you can do,” Court said.

The Bristol at Tampa announced on May 2, per the Department of Health’s recommendation, plans to test all residents and staff for the virus.

“I’ve been very nervous all this week waiting for those results,” Court told 8 On Your Side. “I think that should have been done from the beginning.”

In total, six senior care facilities in the 8 On Your Side viewing area have at least 10 reported resident deaths.

“To be able to protect these vulnerable residents is really, really important,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday in Jacksonville.

While 8 On Your Side has pressed the governor to release more information about coronavirus outbreaks at facilities caring for Florida’s most vulnerable, he defended the state’s response.

“I have the National Guard going to nursing homes,” he said, “we’ve got 50 teams going out and testing.”

Court shared with 8 On Your Side the results of the tests that matter to her.

“The nurse in there told me that mom’s test results came back negative as did her friends and that was a wonderful Mother’s Day present for me,” she said.

State records show all 57 Bristol at Tampa residents who tested positive have been transferred. 17 employees are also confirmed to have the virus.

“We continue to work alongside our local, state, and federal regulating bodies to ensure that we are both up-to-date and vigilant in our efforts of providing the highest level of care to those we serve,” the Bristol at Tampa administration said in an email to 8 On Your Side Friday. “As the guidance is ongoing and evolving through research, we continue our incredible partnership with the Department of Health and American Health Care Association as we provide our dedicated employees with effective education and training.”

As much as she wants to hug her mom for Mother’s Day, Court said she understands the need for restricted access.

“I’ll sleep better tonight,” she said, now knowing her mom tested negative.

LATEST POSTS