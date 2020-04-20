Florida releases names of nursing homes with the coronavirus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP/WFLA) — Florida released the names of 303 nursing homes and long-term care facilities where staff or patients have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The list was released Saturday evening and contains facilities in 45 of the state’s 67 counties.

The Department of Health on Sunday reported 1,785 cases and 175 deaths among staff and residents in Florida’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

In the Tampa Bay area, there are over 50 nursing homes and long-term care facilities with confirmed coronavirus cases.

4 – Hillsborough County

25 – Pinellas County

5 – Polk County

2 – Pasco County

1 – Citrus County

8 – Manatee County

10 – Sarasota County

1 – Highlands County

Before Saturday’s announcement, the health department would only list the cases and deaths by county, without naming the facilities.

8 On Your Side learned about more confirmed cases that were tied to an outbreak at the Seminole Pavilion Rehabilitation at Freedom Square. At least three residents have died, according to the Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Michael Mason, the facility’s executive director said three other residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 and two more residents were awaiting test results. Of its 237 employees, 91 were tested and 13 tested positive for the virus.

“The highly contagious nature of COVID-19 has proven to be an incredible challenge for health care facilities across the country,” Mason said in his statement. “We anticipate that we will see additional residents and employees test positive.”

Overall, Florida has had about 26,000 cases and 764 deaths.

Facilities already were required to notify all residents, staff and families once there is a positive test.

