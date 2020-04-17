Florida receives $4.1 billion from CARES ACT, Governor says

TAMPA (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis has announced the state has received more than $4.1 billion in federal relief under the CARES Act to aid the state in responding to and recovering from COVID-19.
According to a press release from the governor’s press office, funds reflect 50 percent of Florida’s total allocation under the CARES Act, with an additional disbursement of funds in accordance with the CARES Act later this month.
“The $4.1 billion in federal funds received through the CARES Act will help ensure Florida secures critical resources as we continue this fight,” said Governor DeSantis. “We thank President Trump for this much-needed support and look forward to our continued work to defeat COVID-19 and emerge stronger than before.”
Earlier this week airports around the nation including Tampa International Airport received $81 million in federal aviation grant money for coronavirus relief.
