Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Florida receives $4.1 billion from CARES ACT, Governor says

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaks during a news conference alongside Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, rear, at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Miami. DeSantis noted that most of the Florida infections from the virus, which causes the disease COVID-19, stemmed from international travel. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis has announced the state has received more than $4.1 billion in federal relief under the CARES Act to aid the state in responding to and recovering from COVID-19.

According to a press release from the governor’s press office, funds reflect 50 percent of Florida’s total allocation under the CARES Act, with an additional disbursement of funds in accordance with the CARES Act later this month.

“The $4.1 billion in federal funds received through the CARES Act will help ensure Florida secures critical resources as we continue this fight,” said Governor DeSantis. “We thank President Trump for this much-needed support and look forward to our continued work to defeat COVID-19 and emerge stronger than before.”

Earlier this week airports around the nation including Tampa International Airport received $81 million in federal aviation grant money for coronavirus relief.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

an employee at an assisted living facility in Tampa is lifting the spirits of the residents with cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "an employee at an assisted living facility in Tampa is lifting the spirits of the residents with cards"

Better Call Behnken helps recent tech school graduates get tools they need to start work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Better Call Behnken helps recent tech school graduates get tools they need to start work"

Small Tampa businesses surviving and thriving amid coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Tampa businesses surviving and thriving amid coronavirus"

Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade"

Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade"

Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade"

Cate's Corner: Keith addresses loneliness, has message for those struggling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cate's Corner: Keith addresses loneliness, has message for those struggling"

Godwin on starting NFL season on time

Thumbnail for the video titled "Godwin on starting NFL season on time"

Coburn on home schooling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coburn on home schooling"

Hallmark giving away 2 million 'Thank You' cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hallmark giving away 2 million 'Thank You' cards"

Pinellas County Game shop owner arrested for staying open amidst the stay-at-home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County Game shop owner arrested for staying open amidst the stay-at-home order"

Something Good: Bedtime stories with Polk Sheriff Grady Judd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: Bedtime stories with Polk Sheriff Grady Judd"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss