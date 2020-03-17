Florida ranks one of the least aggressive states in dealing with coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – While coronavirus spreads throughout the country, state and local officials are ramping up responses to protect their residents, but a new study found that Florida may not be taking as many necessary steps as other states.

In a new study, consumer website WalletHub, determines which states that are most and least aggressive in their efforts to limit exposure to coronavirus,

WalletHub analyzed data sets from tested cases of COVID-19 per capita and relative statistics such as state legislation on the pandemic, the uninsured population and share of the workforce in affected industries.

On the list, Florida ranked No. 37 with the Sunshine State’s lowest score coming from having the lowest number of state and local public health laboratories per capita out of all other states and the District of Columbia.

Florida only has 0.05 state and local public health labs per capita. Wyoming has the most with 1.72.

Florida also had one of the highest shares of workforce in food services, arts, entertainment and transportation, ranking No. 49 among the other states.

Florida has more than 41,000 restaurants and bars according to data from the National Restaurant Association. Approximately 12 percent of the state’s employment is in the foodservice industry, with more than 1 million employees currently employed by bars and restaurants.

With new confirmed coronavirus cases nearing 200, Gov. Ron DeSantis morning issued a statewide suspension on Tuesday morning of service of all bars and nightclubs for the next 30 days. The governor also mandated that restaurants limit capacity by 50 percent, a move made by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor on Monday.

