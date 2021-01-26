Florida ranked 5th in states with least COVID-19 restrictions

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida ranks fifth in the nation in states with the least restrictive COVID-19 regulations, according to a study done by the personal finance site, Wallethub.

“To identify which states have the fewest coronavirus restrictions, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 14 key metrics,” stated the company in a press release. “Our data set ranges from whether restaurants are open to whether the state has required face masks in public and workplace temperature screenings.”

The only states with the less COVID-19 restrictions then Florida are Oklahoma, South Dakota, Iowa and Arkansas.

According to Wallethub’s previous study on Oct. 6, the state has jumped six spots.

The states with the most coronavirus restrictions are California, Virginia, Massachusetts, District of Columbia, and New Mexico.

Source: WalletHub

Florida reopened in September. In addition, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an order which barred local governments from adopting and enforcing restrictions they saw fit. A group of Florida mayors, including St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, lobbied late last year to rescind that, or in the very least, adopt a statewide mask mandate which Gov. DeSantis has strongly opposed.

