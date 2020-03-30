Florida public school campuses to remain closed till May 1

Premium Getty Image for WFLA use ONLY.

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida public school campuses are now closed through the month of April throughout the state following a new guidance by the Florida Department of Health and CDC.

This includes all public and charter schools. All extracurricular activities have also been canceled during this timeframe.

UPDATE: The state has just directed all Florida school districts to remain closed through Friday, May 1, due to the #Coronavirus. Our school district will follow this directive, and learning will continue via our eLearning plan. Visit https://t.co/gpaNuSjFwc to stay informed. pic.twitter.com/i3DFhSeygg — Hillsborough Schools (@HillsboroughSch) March 30, 2020

All Pasco County schools will be closed until May 1. Distance learning will still begin on Tuesday, March 31. — Pasco County Schools (@pascoschools) March 30, 2020

Monday was the first day of distance learning for districts in Florida.

