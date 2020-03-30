Breaking News
Tampa Bay pastor arrested, accused of violating social distancing guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic

Florida public school campuses to remain closed till May 1

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA use ONLY.

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida public school campuses are now closed through the month of April throughout the state following a new guidance by the Florida Department of Health and CDC.

This includes all public and charter schools. All extracurricular activities have also been canceled during this timeframe.

Monday was the first day of distance learning for districts in Florida.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

a nonprofit organization is delivering free pet food to pet owners across Hillsborough County

Thumbnail for the video titled "a nonprofit organization is delivering free pet food to pet owners across Hillsborough County"

Passover celebration may look different this year due to covid-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Passover celebration may look different this year due to covid-19"

The meaning of Passover

Thumbnail for the video titled "The meaning of Passover"

The Chabad of Clearwater: Matza giveaway

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Chabad of Clearwater: Matza giveaway"

Social distancing efforts underway in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social distancing efforts underway in Tampa"

Suspects threatening police officers with infection of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspects threatening police officers with infection of COVID-19"

OneBlood to begin collecting plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients

Thumbnail for the video titled "OneBlood to begin collecting plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients"

Tampa Bay teen makes care packages with ‘thank you’ note for hospital workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay teen makes care packages with ‘thank you’ note for hospital workers"

Loggerhead sea turtle patient in critical condition at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium

Thumbnail for the video titled "Loggerhead sea turtle patient in critical condition at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium"

Critically injured loggerhead turtle struggles to swim

Thumbnail for the video titled "Critically injured loggerhead turtle struggles to swim"

Hillsborough, Pinellas ordered to stay home. Will others follow suit?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough, Pinellas ordered to stay home. Will others follow suit?"

Murder-For-Hire: Joe Exotic's arrest in plot to kill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Murder-For-Hire: Joe Exotic's arrest in plot to kill"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss