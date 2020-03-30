Florida public school campuses to remain closed till May 1

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida public school campuses are now closed through the month of April throughout the state following a new guidance by the Florida Department of Health and CDC.
This includes all public and charter schools. All extracurricular activities have also been canceled during this timeframe.
Monday was the first day of distance learning for districts in Florida.
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.
