Coronavirus in Florida: Price gouging hotline activated for cleaning supplies

TALLAHASSEE (WFLA) — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody enacted a price gouging hotline Tuesday for all consumers in the state vulnerable to rip offs while trying to combat the coronavirus.

1-866-9NO-SCAM.

The move comes as Governor Ron DeSantis declares a state of emergency in response to the state’s 20 coronavirus patients.

“We are monitoring the COVID-19 situation in Florida very closely and following the Governor’s state of emergency declaration, our price gouging laws are now in effect,” Moody said. “Be on the lookout for scams and guard against gouging, but remember, the best thing you can do right now is heed the advice of health experts—wash hands regularly and stay home if you are ill.”

Commodities protected by the state’s price gouging law include:

Protective masks used to protect you from others if you are sick.

Sanitizing and disinfecting supplies, such as hand sanitizer, gel, wipes, cleaning supplies for surface cleaning.

All commercial cleaning supplies

Violators of the price gouging statute are subject to a $1,000 penalty per violation.

The price gouging hotline is 1-866-9NO-SCAM.

