Florida prepares to open COVID-19 vaccines to 18+ next month

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Judy Herring made her way to the First Baptist Church in Plant City on Thursday to get her COVID-19 vaccine.

The trip isn’t easy for Herring who has several health issues, but getting the vaccine is very important to her.

“Scared of that disease going around, COVID, scared of it,” said Herring.

A state-run mobile vaccine unit set up in the parking lot of the church gave out doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Which is important to a man who gave his name as “Casey”.

“My mother-in-law called me and told me they were having the vaccines down here today and this is Johnson and Johnson. One-stop-shop and I’m thinking that’s for me you know,” Casey said.

More vaccine locations are now setting up in Hillsborough County as Florida prepares to expand its age range again.

Governor Ron DeSantis says starting March 29, all individuals ages 40 and up will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. By April 5, all residents 18 and older will be able to get vaccinated.

Hillsborough County says they are prepared for the age range expansion.

“There are appointments available. We have about 6,800 appointments available for anyone, including that new age group,” Jay Rajyaguru with Hillsborough County said.

Anyone wanting the vaccine from county locations will need to sign up online.

“The most important thing to know is that there is a process to follow to get those appointments. So, anyone who wants an appointment at one of our sites you should register online,” Rajyaguru said.

Hillsborough County says there are 66 fixed locations in where residents can receive a COVID-19 vaccine. This includes federal, state, county, and pharmacy locations.

Below is a current list of places where the vaccine is available from Hillsborough County:

Federal Vaccination Locations Tampa Greyhound Track, 755 E. Waters Ave., Tampa Daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (weekends included) Offers Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson No appointments required, no vehicle required, a very limited supply of 1st dose vaccine availability



County Vaccination Locations: Vance Vogel Sports Complex, 13012 Bullfrog Creek Road, Gibsonton Open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (March 24 – 26) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pfizer vaccine available, Appointments/vehicle required (drive-thru) No first dose appointments available this week. To make an appointment visit PatientPortalFL.com Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa Open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (March 24 – 26) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pfizer vaccine available, Appointments/vehicle required (drive-thru) No first dose appointments available this week. To make an appointment visit PatientPortalFL.com TPepin’s Hospitality Centre, 4121 N. 50th Street, Tampa Open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (March 24 – 26) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pfizer vaccine available, Appointments/vehicle required (drive-thru) No vehicle required – indoor walk-up site To make an appointment visit PatientPortalFL.com



State Vaccination Location: Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa Open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pfizer vaccine available, Appointments/vehicle required (drive-thru) To make an appointment: MyVaccine.FL.gov Children’s Board 1002 E Palm Ave, Tampa Open Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed 4th Thursday of each month, closed April 16th and May 14th Pfizer vaccine available No appointments required, no vehicle required, limited to 250 doses per day



For more information visit Hillsborough.FLHealth.gov or HCFLgov.net/vaccine for the most up-to-date information.