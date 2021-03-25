Florida prepares to open COVID-19 vaccines to 18+ next month

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Judy Herring made her way to the First Baptist Church in Plant City on Thursday to get her COVID-19 vaccine.
The trip isn’t easy for Herring who has several health issues, but getting the vaccine is very important to her.
“Scared of that disease going around, COVID, scared of it,” said Herring.
A state-run mobile vaccine unit set up in the parking lot of the church gave out doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Which is important to a man who gave his name as “Casey”.
“My mother-in-law called me and told me they were having the vaccines down here today and this is Johnson and Johnson. One-stop-shop and I’m thinking that’s for me you know,” Casey said.
More vaccine locations are now setting up in Hillsborough County as Florida prepares to expand its age range again.
Governor Ron DeSantis says starting March 29, all individuals ages 40 and up will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. By April 5, all residents 18 and older will be able to get vaccinated.
Hillsborough County says they are prepared for the age range expansion.
“There are appointments available. We have about 6,800 appointments available for anyone, including that new age group,” Jay Rajyaguru with Hillsborough County said.
Anyone wanting the vaccine from county locations will need to sign up online.
“The most important thing to know is that there is a process to follow to get those appointments. So, anyone who wants an appointment at one of our sites you should register online,” Rajyaguru said.
Hillsborough County says there are 66 fixed locations in where residents can receive a COVID-19 vaccine. This includes federal, state, county, and pharmacy locations.
Below is a current list of places where the vaccine is available from Hillsborough County:
- Federal Vaccination Locations
- Tampa Greyhound Track, 755 E. Waters Ave., Tampa
- Daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (weekends included)
- Offers Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- No appointments required, no vehicle required, a very limited supply of 1st dose vaccine availability
- Tampa Greyhound Track, 755 E. Waters Ave., Tampa
- County Vaccination Locations:
- Vance Vogel Sports Complex, 13012 Bullfrog Creek Road, Gibsonton
- Open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (March 24 – 26) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine available, Appointments/vehicle required (drive-thru)
- No first dose appointments available this week. To make an appointment visit PatientPortalFL.com
- Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa
- Open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (March 24 – 26) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine available, Appointments/vehicle required (drive-thru)
- No first dose appointments available this week. To make an appointment visit PatientPortalFL.com
- TPepin’s Hospitality Centre, 4121 N. 50th Street, Tampa
- Open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (March 24 – 26) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine available, Appointments/vehicle required (drive-thru)
- No vehicle required – indoor walk-up site To make an appointment visit PatientPortalFL.com
- Vance Vogel Sports Complex, 13012 Bullfrog Creek Road, Gibsonton
- State Vaccination Location:
- Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
- Open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine available, Appointments/vehicle required (drive-thru)
- To make an appointment: MyVaccine.FL.gov
- Children’s Board 1002 E Palm Ave, Tampa
- Open Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed 4th Thursday of each month, closed April 16th and May 14th
- Pfizer vaccine available
- No appointments required, no vehicle required, limited to 250 doses per day
- Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
For more information visit Hillsborough.FLHealth.gov or HCFLgov.net/vaccine for the most up-to-date information.