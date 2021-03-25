Florida prepares for vaccination expansion with age groups as young as 18

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s the news millions of Floridians have been waiting for. Soon, every adult will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Ron DeSantis says starting March 29, all individuals ages 40 and up will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. By April 5, all residents 18 and older will be able to get vaccinated.

“Must mean that they are quickly going through the age groupings pretty rapidly or they wouldn’t be dropping it so quickly is my guess,” said Bruce Moore, who is for increasing the age.

Hillsborough County leaders say they have 6,800 appointments available for anyone, including the new age group.

“There’s actually enough vaccine being produced and available in the state now to be able to make it available. That was simply not the case before,” said Dr. Jay Wolfson with USF Health. “Young people age 15 to 35 are the highest number of carriers in the country. Many of them don’t even know they have it. So we can protect all of our citizens by getting as many people vaccinated now so that those potential spikes that we’ve seen in the past are reduced as much as possible.”

While many are excited there vaccination turn is finally on the way, people like Tina Troendle says it’s still too soon to drop the age to 18.

“There’s a lot of people, a lot of seniors that can’t seem to get their vaccines,” Troendle adds she is still struggling to lock down an appointment near her home. “I really don’t want to have to run around and stand around and hope to get one.”

Hillsborough County says there are 66 fixed locations where residents can receive a COVID-19 vaccine. This includes federal, state, county, and pharmacy locations.

Below is a current list of places where the vaccine is available from Hillsborough County:

Federal Vaccination Locations Tampa Greyhound Track, 755 E. Waters Ave., Tampa Daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (weekends included) Offers Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson No appointments required, no vehicle required, a very limited supply of 1st dose vaccine availability

County Vaccination Locations: Vance Vogel Sports Complex, 13012 Bullfrog Creek Road, Gibsonton Open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (March 24 – 26) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pfizer vaccine available, Appointments/vehicle required (drive-thru) No first dose appointments available this week. To make an appointment visit PatientPortalFL.com Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa Open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (March 24 – 26) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pfizer vaccine available, Appointments/vehicle required (drive-thru) No first dose appointments available this week. To make an appointment visit PatientPortalFL.com TPepin’s Hospitality Centre, 4121 N. 50th Street, Tampa Open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (March 24 – 26) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pfizer vaccine available, Appointments/vehicle required (drive-thru) No vehicle required – indoor walk-up site To make an appointment visit PatientPortalFL.com

State Vaccination Location: Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa Open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pfizer vaccine available, Appointments/vehicle required (drive-thru) To make an appointment: MyVaccine.FL.gov Children’s Board 1002 E Palm Ave, Tampa Open Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed 4th Thursday of each month, closed April 16th and May 14th Pfizer vaccine available No appointments required, no vehicle required, limited to 250 doses per day



For more information visit Hillsborough.FLHealth.gov or HCFLgov.net/vaccine for the most up-to-date information.