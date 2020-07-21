Florida police chief to retire over alleged homophobic COVID-19 remarks

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida police chief says he’s retiring following an investigation into remarks he allegedly made regarding the COVID-19 death of a Broward Sheriff’s deputy.

Davie police chief Dale Engle says he’ll retire on Sept. 3.

He’s been on paid leave for three months and will continue to be paid until his retirement.

Engle is accused of saying Broward Sheriff’s school resource officer Shannon Bennett’s died in April from the coronavirus because he was a ’homosexual who attended homosexual sexual events.’

Engle tells the newspaper he didn’t make the remark.

Tommy Reyes, the president of Miami’s Fraternal Order of Police, told the Herald that Bennett was his friend and called Engle’s alleged comments “disrespectful” to the deputy’s family, friends and fiance. He was engaged to marry in December.

“It was disrespectful to the entire LGBTQ community and his own officers,” Reyes said. “He should be ashamed of himself for his lack of professionalism and compassion for others.”

Engle says his decision to retire was fueled by toxic backlash is teenage children received when the allegations surfaced.