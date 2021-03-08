Florida pharmacies participating in federal vaccine program told to prioritize teachers over seniors

TAMPA (WFLA) — At the direction of the federal government, pharmacy retailers participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program must prioritize school staff and child care workers in their vaccine registrations over other groups, a representative for one of the pharmacies said Monday.

After teachers, child care workers, school staff and bus drivers are finished making appointments, any remaining appointments will be available to other eligible individuals, like seniors.

This new directive, ordered by President Joe Biden, went into effect on March 2. The purpose is to “challenge states to get teachers, school staff and workers in child care programs their first shot by the end of March,” the CDC says.

The CDC has created a web page that lists the pharmacy partners currently participating in the program in each state.

The pharmacies participating in Florida are Publix, CVS, Winn-Dixie, Walgreens, Walmart and Sam’s Club.

A public relations representative for Publix said their pharmacies will begin following the new directive Wednesday. You can sign up for an appointment online.

Those prioritized after school teachers and child care workers are seniors, adults determined to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19, health care professionals, staff members at long-term care facilities and firefighters and police officers age 50 and up.

State-run sites, such as the one at Raymond James Stadium, will still follow Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Seniors First” prioritization.

You can pre-register for the COVID vaccine on the state’s registration site.