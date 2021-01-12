Florida passes 1.5 million coronavirus cases, 408 hospitalized

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida became the third state in the nation to surpass 1.5 million total cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.
In its daily coronavirus update for Jan. 12, the Florida Department of Health reported 14,896 cases pushing the state over 1.5 million cases since the start of the pandemic.
Florida is now the third state in the U.S. to reach 1.5 million coronavirus cases, after California (now over 2.7 million cases) and Texas (1.9 million).
New York and Illinois are the only others over 1 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
New cases reported (1,503,482 total since start of pandemic):
- Tuesday: 14,896
- Monday: 11,576
- Sunday: 12,313
- Saturday: 15,445
- Friday: 19,530
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 161,444 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 13.14% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Monday: 13.14%
- Sunday: 13.17%
- Saturday: 13.18%
- Friday: 12.60%
- Thursday: 13.19%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 10.62% on Monday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Monday: 10.62%
- Sunday: 10.60%
- Saturday: 10.42%
- Friday: 10.79%
- Thursday: 11.46%
New Florida resident fatalities (23,227 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 156 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 23,227. The total of non-resident deaths is 35866.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Tuesday: 156
- Monday: 159
- Sunday: 108
- Saturday: 138
- Friday: 185
New hospitalizations (66,204 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Tuesday: 408
- Monday: 201
- Sunday: 194
- Saturday: 338
- Friday: 359
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 88,217
Deaths: 1,142
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 51,874
Deaths: 1,132
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 21,626
Deaths: 544
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 25,134
Deaths: 448
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 25,483
Deaths: 423
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 43,363
Deaths: 863
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,533
Deaths: 299
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,632
Deaths: 225
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,588
Deaths: 296
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,312
Deaths: 21
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
