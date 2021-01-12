Florida passes 1.5 million coronavirus cases, 408 hospitalized

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida became the third state in the nation to surpass 1.5 million total cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

In its daily coronavirus update for Jan. 12, the Florida Department of Health reported 14,896 cases pushing the state over 1.5 million cases since the start of the pandemic.

Florida is now the third state in the U.S. to reach 1.5 million coronavirus cases, after California (now over 2.7 million cases) and Texas (1.9 million).

New York and Illinois are the only others over 1 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

New cases reported (1,503,482 total since start of pandemic):

Tuesday: 14,896

Monday: 11,576

Sunday: 12,313

Saturday: 15,445

Friday: 19,530

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 161,444 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 13.14% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Monday: 13.14%

Sunday: 13.17%

Saturday: 13.18%

Friday: 12.60%

Thursday: 13.19%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 10.62% on Monday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Monday: 10.62%

Sunday: 10.60%

Saturday: 10.42%

Friday: 10.79%

Thursday: 11.46%

New Florida resident fatalities (23,227 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 156 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 23,227. The total of non-resident deaths is 35866.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Tuesday: 156

Monday: 159

Sunday: 108

Saturday: 138

Friday: 185

New hospitalizations (66,204 cumulative since pandemic began):

Tuesday: 408

Monday: 201

Sunday: 194

Saturday: 338

Friday: 359

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 88,217

Deaths: 1,142

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 51,874

Deaths: 1,132

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 21,626

Deaths: 544

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 25,134

Deaths: 448

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 25,483

Deaths: 423

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 43,363

Deaths: 863

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,533

Deaths: 299

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,632

Deaths: 225

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,588

Deaths: 296

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,312

Deaths: 21

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.