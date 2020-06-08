Florida partners with Home Depot to provide 2 local COVID-19 testing sites

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Division of Emergency Management announced on Monday that three COVID-19 testing sites across the state have been created.

The sites were made possible through a partnership with FDEM, Home Depot and Quest Diagnostics.

Two locations will open Tuesday at noon in the Tampa Bay area, including:

Home Depot

2350 Cortez Road

Bradenton, Florida 34207

Home Depot

1315 U.S. Highway 19

Holiday, Florida 34691

Testing sites will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Each of these walk-up parking lot testing sites will be able to conduct 100 tests per day.

Tests will be sent to Quest Diagnostics with results available within 5-7 days.

Testing is free and available to anyone over 18, regardless of symptoms.