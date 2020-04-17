Florida parents, students concerned with Bright Future scholarship requirements amid coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With deadlines looming and SAT tests canceled, hundreds of high school students across the state are now scrambling to figure out alternatives to Bright Futures scholarships they were hoping to obtain.

Among the requirements, which include a 3.0 GPA and 30 community service hours, students must complete the SATs or ACTs by June 30 of the student’s graduation year. But with the SATs canceled for nearly 1 million students on test dates up to June 6, concerned parents were left searching for answers.

“Encouraging students to gather in person in June would not be safe for them, their families or the adults involved,” College Board chairman David Coleman said this week.

The College Board, which facilitates the college entry exam, is considering an online version of the test. But until those plans are announced, the College Board has added a scheduled exam in September along with the previously scheduled tests on Aug. 29, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.

But that means little to graduating seniors in need of financial assistance for their college courses.

According to a statistical report from the Florida Department of Education, more than 46,700 students were eligible for the Bright Futures scholarship in the 2018-2019 school year.

That means around 24 percent of Florida students could be at risk of losing acess to that college funding.

When WFLA reached out to the Florida Department of Education to see if any adjustments to the requirements had been made, a spokesperson said she was aware of the issue.

“We’re working through that plan now,,” said Florida Department of Education director of communication, Taryn Fenske.

