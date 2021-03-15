Florida opens up vaccine availability to anyone 60+, many take advantage of new opportunity

TAMPA (WFLA) – Greg Talamantez was among the first on Monday to receive the COVID vaccine at the FEMA run site at the Tampa Greyhound Track.

“I was going to have to wait until November and when they opened it up, I just decided to come on down and it’s actually a pretty organized operation,” said Talamantez.

He believes he may have already had the virus before testing for COVID became widely available because in August, he tested positive for COVID antibodies in his blood.

“I think I had COVID before they knew what COVID was,” said Talamantez.

His experience with his illness at that time is one of the reasons he was so anxious to get the vaccine as soon as he was allowed.

“I spent about a month and a half coughing my lungs up and weak as all get out, but I got over it,” said Talamantez.

Gino Pereira is also in the 60 to 65 age range that became eligible to get the vaccine in Florida on Monday.

“It’s important, I haven’t seen my grandchildren in over a year, at this point and I’m just dying to see them again,” said Pereira.

The two men are examples of many who showed up on Monday to get vaccinated.

“It’s definitely impacted operations today. We have seen an influx of patients coming in. We were anticipating this with that executive order change, traffic has not stopped all morning,” said Carole Cove with FEMA.

Despite the increase in traffic, processing at the FEMA run vaccine site went smoothly. When the facility first opened Monday morning there was a line of cars and the wait to get vaccinated was about an hour and a half according to several who were there.

By the afternoon, the flow of traffic was steady, but the wait time was under an hour.

Captain Elizabeth Crosby with the United States Air Force was among those making sure the process went as smoothly as possible.

“From open this morning, up until this point, things have been flowing beautifully, no delays and when the numbers increase, what we do best, we train for this and we’re ready,” said Captain Crosby.

Hillsborough County has its own vaccine locations. Appointments are still required for people to get vaccinated. Anyone making an appointment must be in an approved category.

The state of Florida now requires you to be age 60 and above to be vaccinated or be able to prove you are in law enforcement or a health care worker. People who work in the education of any age at the primary or secondary level can also be vaccinated as long as they can prove their employment.

Kevin Watler with the Hillsborough County Department of Health says some people are making appointments who are not ineligible categories and that’s taking away appointments from people who are eligible. Watler says the process has improved greatly in the past few weeks.

“Things have significantly gotten a lot better. You have to remember, when we first started out, we had very little vaccine with a lot of people that wanted the vaccine. Now we have more than enough vaccine to supply those who are eligible,” said Watler.