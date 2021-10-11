Florida officials release list of businesses under investigation for violating vaccine passport law

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center in Daly City, Calif. Los Angeles leaders are poised to enact one of the nation’s strictest vaccine mandates, a sweeping measure that would require the shots for everyone entering a bar, restaurant, nail salon, gym or even a Lakers game. The City Council on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, is scheduled to consider the proposal and most members have said they support it as a way of preventing further COVID-019 surges. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health has released a list of business and performers under investigation for violating a state law aimed at preventing COVID-19 vaccine passports and mandates.

The proposed fines, if enacted, would level $5,000 penalties on municipal governments for each infraction, as part of penalties created by SB 2006, the vaccine passport law in Florida.

The fines would be applied to governments for each employee individually, potentially costing municipal governments millions of dollars.

According to department officials, businesses, government entities and educational institutions are not legally able to require customers, persons, students or residents to provide documentation proving their vaccination status.

The list from DOH may not come just from Department investigation, but also from a list of user-generated complaints that state officials set up at an email address called VaxPassFreeFL@FLHealth.gov. Some entries in the list below were added multiple times due to use of user generated complaints.

The Florida Department of Health released the following names of businesses under investigation:

  1. Saint Edward’s School
  2. iThink Financial Amphitheater
  3. House of Blues
  4. “Straz Center, Patel Conservatory, Next Generation Ballet”
  5. Allied Universal
  6. Amway Center
  7. Grovenor House Condominium
  8. ITHINK Amphitheatre
  9. Kravis Center
  10. The Rock Boat (Norweigian  Cruiseline)
  11. Raytheon Technologies 
  12. Broward Center of the Performing Arts
  13. Moffitt Communications
  14. Mobile Mini
  15. iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
  16. “Allied  Universal / G4S and Bay Care Health Systems”
  17. Naples Community Hospital
  18. Kravis Center
  19. “City of Miramar Vernon E. Hargray, City Manager”
  20. Memorial Hospital West
  21. “””2021 I/ITSEC””
  22. Daily’s Place
  23. Straz
  24. Financial Center Amphitheater
  25. Live Nation
  26. Alachua County Public Library
  27. FDLE, Jacksonville Region, Counterterrorism Squad
  28. Plaza Live
  29. American Gas Association
  30. Miami Marlins
  31. Metcalf, Jessica N
  32. ATT
  33. Dr Phillips Center/Walt Disney Theater (Broadway Series)
  34. Membership of CWA 3176
  35. ECPI University
  36. Mid Florida Credit Union ( Zack Brown Concert)
  37. AGA : 2021 Operations Conference
  38. Feld Entertainment Studios
  39. AdventHealth
  40. Vertex Aerospace
  41. iTHINK Financial Amphitheater / Maroon 5 concert
  42. Broward Center for the Performing Arts and The Parker
  43. IThink Financial Amphitheatre and The Parker
  44. Titusville, Florida’s Space Coast
  45. Gasparilla Music Festival
  46. Dr Phillips Center
  47. NEW WORLD SYMPHONY
  48. Equinox
  49. iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
  50. The MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa
  51. Armory Center for the Arts
  52. Seafarers International Union
  53. AT&T
  54. iThink amphitheater organized by Live Nation Entertainment
  55. The Doctor Phillips Center
  56. The Big Arts Sanibel Island
  57. JP Poindexter & Co employees.
  58. Straz Center for Performing Arts
  59. DoD employees
  60. Orange County
  61. Riverview High School Preforming Arts Center
  62. Carnival Cruise Line
  63. Allion insurance, Florida Amphitheater Live Nation
  64. Live Nation Concerts- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
  65. Doctor Phillips Center
  66. Alachua County Library District
  67. Royal Caribbean
  68. Alachua County Library District (own entity/not ran by Alachua County)
  69. Alachua County Board of County Commissioners
  70. Norton Museum
  71. Seafarers International Union
  72. WBENC
  73. The Dr Phillips Performing Arts Center
  74. “American Public Transit Association
  75. Orange County Convention Center”
  76. Florida Trail Association
  77. Plantation Police Department
  78. Jewel Toffier
  79. Titanium Yoga – “VAX ONLY” classes
  80. Orlando Lowndes Shakespeare Center
  81. “Lauren Poe, Mayor City of Gainesville”
  82. “Jerry Demings, Mayor Orange County”
  83. Johns Island Club
  84. Geo Gaming
  85. Skydive Deland
  86. Starbucks
  87. Van Wezel Performaing Arts Center
  88. Coast is Clear Music Festival
  89. Merrill Gardens at Champions Gate
  90. The Saber Legion – Florida Charter sponsored event: called Florida Kyber Open on November 14th at XL Soccer World Orlando
  91. Norton Art Gallery
  92. Allegiant Airlines at the St. Petersburg/Clearwater airport
  93. American Maritime Officers Union / Training Facility
  94. 4740 Grassendale Terrace 
  95. Amway Center – Harry Styles concert
  96. Florida Repertory theater
  97. Military defense contractor
  98. Disney Cruise Line
  99. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre 
  100. Dr. Phillips Center
  101. Leidos
  102. Tampa amphitheater / Live Nation event
  103. Ithink Financial Amphitheatre / Zac Brown Concert
  104. Ithink Financial Amphitheatre 
  105. Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre / Live nation- Brooks and Dunn Concert
  106. Mid FL amphitheater – David Aldean Concert
  107. Government contractor for Booz Allen
  108. Integrity Title and Guarantee LLC
  109. Government contractor for Booz Allen) in
  110. Northrop Grumman
  111. Leon County Government, County Administrator Vincent S.  Long

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss