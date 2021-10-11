Florida officials release list of businesses under investigation for violating vaccine passport law

FILE – In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center in Daly City, Calif. Los Angeles leaders are poised to enact one of the nation’s strictest vaccine mandates, a sweeping measure that would require the shots for everyone entering a bar, restaurant, nail salon, gym or even a Lakers game. The City Council on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, is scheduled to consider the proposal and most members have said they support it as a way of preventing further COVID-019 surges. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health has released a list of business and performers under investigation for violating a state law aimed at preventing COVID-19 vaccine passports and mandates.

The proposed fines, if enacted, would level $5,000 penalties on municipal governments for each infraction, as part of penalties created by SB 2006, the vaccine passport law in Florida.

The fines would be applied to governments for each employee individually, potentially costing municipal governments millions of dollars.

According to department officials, businesses, government entities and educational institutions are not legally able to require customers, persons, students or residents to provide documentation proving their vaccination status.

The list from DOH may not come just from Department investigation, but also from a list of user-generated complaints that state officials set up at an email address called VaxPassFreeFL@FLHealth.gov. Some entries in the list below were added multiple times due to use of user generated complaints.

The Florida Department of Health released the following names of businesses under investigation: