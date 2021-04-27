Florida official orders workers to vaccinate or risk firing

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida tax collector has ordered her employees to get the coronavirus vaccine or risk being fired.

Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne Gannon told her 315 employees last week of her decision after doing research and concluding she could legally do it.

She said her employees have contact with the public and two workers tested positive last week. Many others tested positive earlier and one died.

“For every person who gets COVID, it costs our business money and it gives us an inability to meet our customer needs,” said Gannon, who was first elected in 2006. “I have a responsibility to protect my employees and the public.”

She said employees can refuse for valid medical or religious reasons. If they don’t have those and refuse the shot, they will be banned from the office and required to use up their vacation time. They will then be fired if they don’t get the shot.