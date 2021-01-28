Florida official on vaccines: Biden ‘inherited a mess’

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on climate change and green jobs, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s program to vaccinate residents and staff members at long-term care facilities is complete, freeing up resources — and possibly more vaccines — for the state’s broader inoculation strategy against the coronavirus.

During an appearance before a legislative committee on the pandemic, Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz echoed Gov. Ron DeSantis’s concern over inadequate deliveries of life-saving vaccines to meet the intense demand.

Unlike the Republican governor he works for, Moskowitz asserted that President Joe Biden “has inherited a mess.”

Moskowitz is a former Democratic state lawmaker and says the onus is on the federal government to send more vaccines to states like his.

The director acknowledged issues like long lines and canceled appointments in Florida, but a new statewide pre-registration system launching in the coming days seeks to create a smoother process.

The vaccine has been a precious commodity, prompting health officials to plead for patience amidst intense demand and frustrations as the state awaits for more shipments of the drugs.

The vaccinations of people in long-term care facilities have been a top priority in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, and state officials are now focused on administering shots to the broader community — giving immediate priority to seniors 65 years and up.