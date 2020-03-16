Coronavirus: Florida now has more than 150 confirmed cases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There are now more than 150 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Florida, up 19 from this weekend, health officials said Monday.

The Florida Department of Health said 137 Floridians have the virus. Another five Florida residents with the virus were “repatriated” to the U.S., but their location was not disclosed. Eighteen non-Florida residents, including one in Hillsborough County, have tested positive for the virus.

Four people have died from the virus, most recently a Lee County man.

The health department announced 19 new Florida cases on Monday, but did not provide any further information regarding the patients.

There are currently 20 cases in the Tampa Bay area:

Hillsborough County: 5

Manatee County: 5

Pinellas County: 4

Sarasota County: 3

Pasco County: 2

Citrus County: 1

The department says it now has the capacity to test more people for the virus after partenering with private laboratories around the state.

“Expansion to private laboratories changes the COVID-19 testing landscape in Florida. Private laboratories will run tests as they receive swab samples from practitioners,” the health department said. “Testing and reporting times will vary among commercial and DOH laboratories.”

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the health department’s COVID-19 webpage or the live DOH Dashboard here.

