Live Now
LIVE COVERAGE: To curb spread of coronavirus, massive shutdowns underway across US

Coronavirus: Florida now has more than 150 confirmed cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There are now more than 150 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Florida, up 19 from this weekend, health officials said Monday.

The Florida Department of Health said 137 Floridians have the virus. Another five Florida residents with the virus were “repatriated” to the U.S., but their location was not disclosed. Eighteen non-Florida residents, including one in Hillsborough County, have tested positive for the virus.

Four people have died from the virus, most recently a Lee County man.

The health department announced 19 new Florida cases on Monday, but did not provide any further information regarding the patients.

There are currently 20 cases in the Tampa Bay area:

  • Hillsborough County: 5
  • Manatee County: 5
  • Pinellas County: 4
  • Sarasota County: 3
  • Pasco County: 2
  • Citrus County: 1

The department says it now has the capacity to test more people for the virus after partenering with private laboratories around the state.

“Expansion to private laboratories changes the COVID-19 testing landscape in Florida. Private laboratories will run tests as they receive swab samples from practitioners,” the health department said. “Testing and reporting times will vary among commercial and DOH laboratories.”

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the health department’s COVID-19 webpage or the live DOH Dashboard here

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus"

Ways to cope with anxiety over coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ways to cope with anxiety over coronavirus concerns"

Metropolitan Ministries CV

Thumbnail for the video titled "Metropolitan Ministries CV"

Coronavirus Concerns: Will Tampa bars and restaurants shut down?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Concerns: Will Tampa bars and restaurants shut down?"

Gov. DeSantis provides coronavirus update Sunday, March 15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis provides coronavirus update Sunday, March 15"

New CDC guidelines recommend limiting large gatherings to 50 people

Thumbnail for the video titled "New CDC guidelines recommend limiting large gatherings to 50 people"

Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose"

Why the rush on toilet paper? One economist believes he knows

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why the rush on toilet paper? One economist believes he knows"

Sunrise and Sunset times equal today...but not on the spring equinox

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunrise and Sunset times equal today...but not on the spring equinox"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss