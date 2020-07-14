Florida mother loses 2 children to COVID-19 just 11 days apart

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (NBC) — A Florida mother is in mourning after losing not one, but two adult children to COVID-19.

Monete Hicks says she lost her son and daughter just 11 days apart due to the virus.

Hicks said her 20-year-old son Byron had trouble breathing and was taken to the hospital where he later died. A week later, her daughter Mychaela went to the hospital after she began having headaches and a running fever. She passed away July 8.

Both children had underlying health conditions.

“Wear y’all masks,” Hicks said. “Be careful, be safe out there, take it seriously.”

Both Byron and Mychaela’s deaths are part of a larger recent trend in Florida with younger people in the state contracting COVID-19 at a higher rate.

Broward County’s Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Thursday that an 11-year-old girl had died of the virus — the youngest death in the state. Records showed the girl also had other medical conditions.

