Florida mom thanks FedEx driver who sanitized packages for high-risk daughter

(WPTV/CNN/WFLA) — A Boca Raton woman says a FedEx driver went beyond the call of duty by sanitizing the packages he delivered to her home.

Now she’s asking others to show the same kindness during this bleak time.

Carrie Blasi’s 11-year-old daughter has Type 1 diabetes, so they have a note on their front door saying someone who lives there has an autoimmune disease.

Blasi says FedEx delivery driver Justin Bradshaw saw the note and took some time to sanitize the box he was delivering.

The kind act was captured on security video.

Blasi and her daughter Emma were able to thank Justin over video chat.

“We thank you so much for doing something you weren’t even asked to do,” she said.

Bradshaw said his daughter, Nova is also high risk because she was born premature at 28 weeks and was 1 pound 11 ounces.

“It is crazy the amount of measures we have to go through to stay safe. And when I seen the sign, I was like… the first thing I thought of was Nova, because she was a micro-premie. And she’s very high risk so,” Bradshaw said.

“I feel like we should all do something to better the situation right now,” he added.

Carrie said she started using the hashtag #BeLikeJustin in hopes others will follow his lead.

“I would love to hug you, and your wife and just thank you,” she told him.

“We have a virtual hug. Big hug,” Bradshaw said.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES: