Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Florida mom thanks FedEx driver who sanitized packages for high-risk daughter

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(WPTV/CNN/WFLA) — A Boca Raton woman says a FedEx driver went beyond the call of duty by sanitizing the packages he delivered to her home.

Now she’s asking others to show the same kindness during this bleak time.

Carrie Blasi’s 11-year-old daughter has Type 1 diabetes, so they have a note on their front door saying someone who lives there has an autoimmune disease.

Blasi says FedEx delivery driver Justin Bradshaw saw the note and took some time to sanitize the box he was delivering.

The kind act was captured on security video.

Blasi and her daughter Emma were able to thank Justin over video chat.

“We thank you so much for doing something you weren’t even asked to do,” she said.

Bradshaw said his daughter, Nova is also high risk because she was born premature at 28 weeks and was 1 pound 11 ounces.

“It is crazy the amount of measures we have to go through to stay safe. And when I seen the sign, I was like… the first thing I thought of was Nova, because she was a micro-premie. And she’s very high risk so,” Bradshaw said.

“I feel like we should all do something to better the situation right now,” he added.

Carrie said she started using the hashtag #BeLikeJustin in hopes others will follow his lead.

“I would love to hug you, and your wife and just thank you,” she told him.

“We have a virtual hug. Big hug,” Bradshaw said.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Local company donates 1,000 hand sanitizer units to hospital workers during coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local company donates 1,000 hand sanitizer units to hospital workers during coronavirus outbreak"

Churches working to make Easter Sunday special in the midst of Coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Churches working to make Easter Sunday special in the midst of Coronavirus pandemic"

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "The latest on the coronavirus pandemic"

Racial disparities reflected in COVID19 death rates for African-Americans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Racial disparities reflected in COVID19 death rates for African-Americans"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

Tampa Police officers salute heroes from Tampa General Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Police officers salute heroes from Tampa General Hospital"

Pasco Co. woman dies from coronavirus, family has a warning for others

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco Co. woman dies from coronavirus, family has a warning for others"

Charity groups come together to feed farm worker

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charity groups come together to feed farm worker"

Are Vapers at a greater risk for COVID-19?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Are Vapers at a greater risk for COVID-19?"

a Kenneth City dance group does country line dancing at a socially acceptable distance

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Kenneth City dance group does country line dancing at a socially acceptable distance"

Family paid nearly $8,000 for reunion trip, canceled because of COVID-19; VRBO host keeping money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family paid nearly $8,000 for reunion trip, canceled because of COVID-19; VRBO host keeping money"

St.Pete Restaurant temporarily shuts down to get away from death threats

Thumbnail for the video titled "St.Pete Restaurant temporarily shuts down to get away from death threats"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss