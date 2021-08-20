Florida middle school closed Monday, Tuesday due to ‘expanded’ COVID cases

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A middle school campus in Brevard County will close its doors for two days next week because of expanded cases of COVID-19.

Officials with Brevard County Schools say Madison Middle School will be closed Aug. 23-24 in an attempt to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Students will be able to continue instruction via a digital method, according to officials. The district said it will work with families who are in need of devices for learning and/or hotspots for stay-at-home online learning.

The district added staff and support from the Office of Environmental Health and Safety will conduct a deep cleaning of the school.

The announcement from the district did not say exactly how many students have tested positive for COVID, nor how many are quarantined.

As of Friday, the state of Florida reported over 3 million cases since the pandemic began.

