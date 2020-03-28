Florida medical supplies diverted to New York, as supplies continue to dwindle

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow medical supplies are becoming in short supply.

According to Jason Mahon the Communications Director at Florida Division of Emergency Management, medical supplies intended to go to help Florida counties have been redirected by the federal government to go to New York City.

These materials include gowns, gloves, goggles and N95 masks that Florida officials had placed orders to distribute to counties

Mahon says the supplies were redirected based on priority needs. On March 22, New York passed Washington state, the initial epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, in the number of fatal cases.

Gov. DeSantis has since issued an executive order directing anyone coming to Florida from “areas with substantial community spread” to self-isolate for 14 days. The executive order specifically named the New York tri-state area, which includes New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

While the supplies are expected to help residents in New York battling the coronavirus. Pinellas County, in particular, is asking citizens and businesses to donate medical supplies as the county said its anticipating shortages as many hospitals in Tampa Bay are running out of medical supplies.

“Pinellas County is proactively collecting personal protective equipment (PPE) and disinfectants for our hospitals, first responders, emergency medical services, nursing homes and home healthcare workers,” the county said in a news release. “These supplies will then be delivered to our local hospitals, long-term care facilities, and first responders to ensure their safety as they take care of our community.”

Click here for how and where you can donate to help those in need.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

pregnant women coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "pregnant women coronavirus concerns"

a church donated a large amount of food to two organizations that help the community

Thumbnail for the video titled "a church donated a large amount of food to two organizations that help the community"

Hills. Co. order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hills. Co. order"

Metro Ministries could run out of food as need to feed triples in Tampa Bay amid coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Metro Ministries could run out of food as need to feed triples in Tampa Bay amid coronavirus crisis"

Sarasota County firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County firefighter tests positive for COVID-19"

'Every mask makes a difference' Lutz woman makes face mask for medical professionals

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Every mask makes a difference' Lutz woman makes face mask for medical professionals"

WFLA welcomes Brooklyn Hart Benson to family

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA welcomes Brooklyn Hart Benson to family"

Polk County board chair against 'stay-at-home' order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk County board chair against 'stay-at-home' order"

Rays match donations given to Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rays match donations given to Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay"

St.Pete chocolatier says her business is essential to the livelihood of her employees

Thumbnail for the video titled "St.Pete chocolatier says her business is essential to the livelihood of her employees"

Family facetimes loved one with Alzheimer's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family facetimes loved one with Alzheimer's"

Zebra recently born at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zebra recently born at Disney's Animal Kingdom"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss