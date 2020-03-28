Florida medical supplies diverted to New York, as supplies continue to dwindle

TAMPA (WFLA) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow medical supplies are becoming in short supply.

According to Jason Mahon the Communications Director at Florida Division of Emergency Management, medical supplies intended to go to help Florida counties have been redirected by the federal government to go to New York City.

These materials include gowns, gloves, goggles and N95 masks that Florida officials had placed orders to distribute to counties

Mahon says the supplies were redirected based on priority needs. On March 22, New York passed Washington state, the initial epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, in the number of fatal cases.

Gov. DeSantis has since issued an executive order directing anyone coming to Florida from “areas with substantial community spread” to self-isolate for 14 days. The executive order specifically named the New York tri-state area, which includes New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

While the supplies are expected to help residents in New York battling the coronavirus. Pinellas County, in particular, is asking citizens and businesses to donate medical supplies as the county said its anticipating shortages as many hospitals in Tampa Bay are running out of medical supplies.

“Pinellas County is proactively collecting personal protective equipment (PPE) and disinfectants for our hospitals, first responders, emergency medical services, nursing homes and home healthcare workers,” the county said in a news release. “These supplies will then be delivered to our local hospitals, long-term care facilities, and first responders to ensure their safety as they take care of our community.”

