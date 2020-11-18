Kriseman among Florida mayors planning to urge DeSantis to change COVID-19 approach

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman is one of five mayors meeting Wednesday to urge Gov. Ron DeSantis to change his approach to COVID-19.

The meeting will take place virtually at 2:30 p.m. Joining Kriseman on the call will be City of Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, City of Sunrise Mayor Michael J. Ryan, Miami Shores Village Mayor Crystal Wagar, and City of Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez.

The mayors will discuss the “alarming” rise of coronavirus cases in the state, then make their recommendations for DeSantis to consider.

In Pinellas County, the Department of Health reported the percent positivity rate has doubled since September, jumping from 3% to 6%. That jump has Mayor Kriseman worried.

“We are concerned. The numbers are moving in the wrong direction,” he said. “While reports we get as far as hospitalizations aren’t at a point where our hospitals are being stretched thin – if our numbers continue to climb, I don’t think that situation isn’t going to remain.”

The meeting can be viewed on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook page.