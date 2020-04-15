Florida may auto-enroll thousands of Disney workers into unemployment system

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) —Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state is working on a way to auto-enroll thousands of soon-to-be furloughed Disney workers into the state’s beleaguered unemployment system.

More than 70,000 Disney cast members will be furloughed on April 19 and become eligible for state benefits.

Many of the workers have expressed concern that the state’s unemployment system will not be able to handle the influx of new applicants.

During a news conference on Tuesday, DeSantis said that because the state knows this is coming, it “makes sense” to get ahead of it and get the employee data directly from Disney.

“We basically said, OK, the systems getting crushed, so we know this is coming… is there a way we can… maybe get the data directly from the employer, and then go ahead and put it through.”

DeSantis said the state could put the data from Disney into the system at a slower time, likely in the overnight hours.

“I think it would make sense and it would probably be easier for everyone,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said the Disney workers would not be getting to jump ahead of people that have already spent significant amounts of time inputting their information.

“They wouldn’t get any special place in line,” DeSantis said.

Concern over the system led some Disney workers to stage stay-at-home protests on Monday.

Across metro Orlando, they hung signs in windows and scrawled messages on sidewalks that said, “SOS. #WorkersCan’tWait.”

Disney World has been paying its workforce since it closed its doors in mid-March because of the spreading new coronavirus, but it plans to start indefinite furloughs next week.