Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Florida may auto-enroll thousands of Disney workers into unemployment system

Coronavirus

by: WESH 2 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) —Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state is working on a way to auto-enroll thousands of soon-to-be furloughed Disney workers into the state’s beleaguered unemployment system.

More than 70,000 Disney cast members will be furloughed on April 19 and become eligible for state benefits.

Many of the workers have expressed concern that the state’s unemployment system will not be able to handle the influx of new applicants.

During a news conference on Tuesday, DeSantis said that because the state knows this is coming, it “makes sense” to get ahead of it and get the employee data directly from Disney.

“We basically said, OK, the systems getting crushed, so we know this is coming… is there a way we can… maybe get the data directly from the employer, and then go ahead and put it through.”

DeSantis said the state could put the data from Disney into the system at a slower time, likely in the overnight hours.

“I think it would make sense and it would probably be easier for everyone,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said the Disney workers would not be getting to jump ahead of people that have already spent significant amounts of time inputting their information.

“They wouldn’t get any special place in line,” DeSantis said.

Concern over the system led some Disney workers to stage stay-at-home protests on Monday.

Across metro Orlando, they hung signs in windows and scrawled messages on sidewalks that said, “SOS. #WorkersCan’tWait.”

Disney World has been paying its workforce since it closed its doors in mid-March because of the spreading new coronavirus, but it plans to start indefinite furloughs next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Kriseman on curfews and masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kriseman on curfews and masks"

Lakeland couple says bank mistake cost them $1,200 in social security money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland couple says bank mistake cost them $1,200 in social security money"

a Clearwater artist is transforming his driveway into his gallery to add joy to the neighborhood

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Clearwater artist is transforming his driveway into his gallery to add joy to the neighborhood"

Tampa companies working overtime to keep up with demand for face masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa companies working overtime to keep up with demand for face masks"

Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: TAKE STOCK IN CHILDREN

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: TAKE STOCK IN CHILDREN"

Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: WHAT IT'S LIKE TO BE A SENIOR DURING COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: WHAT IT'S LIKE TO BE A SENIOR DURING COVID-19"

Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: BECOME A MENTOR

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: BECOME A MENTOR"

Pandemic clause leaves small business owners without help from insurance companies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pandemic clause leaves small business owners without help from insurance companies"

Manatee County dairy farmer seeking help to get excess milk to those in need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee County dairy farmer seeking help to get excess milk to those in need"

Airports to begin seeing CARES Act funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airports to begin seeing CARES Act funds"

Hillsborough coronavirus: Attorney plans to sue in response to county's daily curfew

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough coronavirus: Attorney plans to sue in response to county's daily curfew"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss