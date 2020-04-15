Florida man with coronavirus wakes up from coma after plasma transfusion

Breaking News
ORLANDO (CNN) — A plasma transfusion is giving a Florida family a lot of hope after a 52-year-old father is showing signs of improvement after contracting COVID-19.

Orlando mother Stacie Rathel was visibly excited to share an ‘Easter miracle’ her family almost didn’t have

“He had a tears rolling down his cheeks and the doctor even said do you see that, those are his tears,” Stacie said.

Just a few days earlier, her husband Kevin — typically full of life — was barely holding onto it after testing positive for COVID-19.

“The virus just accelerated so quickly,” Stacie said.

In a medically induced coma, Stacie said she wasn’t going to stand by with his odds of living spiraling downward, so she pushed doctors at Orlando Health to treat him with plasma from a recovered COVID-19 patient.

“I was relentless, I was not about to give up and I was not about to give up,” she said. “And I was so lucky and really fortunate to find a plasma donor.”

The blood donation with antibodies to save her husband’s life given by a mutual friend who qualified to donate.

“We waited, he gets the transfusion and we wait and we wait and the next morning and I’m like, ‘he is going to wake up and be Ironman,'” Stacie said.

The agonizing wait came to an end on Easter Sunday through a facetime call by Kevin’s doctors.

“She holds the camera and they brought him off of sedation and he was awake, he was awake she was kind of helping to open his eyes,” Stacie said.

Meanwhile, officials at oneblood are calling for people to step up donations.

