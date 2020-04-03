Florida man hangs giant roll of toilet paper in front yard

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – A Florida man has taken an artistic approach to poke fun at the nationwide rush over buying toilet paper.

By hanging a giant replica of a toilet paper roll hung up between two palm trees in his front yard.

“I think the whole idea is crazy; the toilet paper phenomenon,” Donald Ryan said.

Ryan built the toilet paper replica himself. He spray painted the name of his arts and crafts business, “Who Wood Wonder” on it.

“I had the pulleys in the trees all along because I do Christmas decorations up there and Halloween and Easter and all kinds of things, so I put it to use,” Ryan said.

Ryan hopes people can find at least some humor in the situation.

“Of course it’s the most important thing. You’re gonna laugh, or you’re gonna drive yourself crazy,” Ryan said.

