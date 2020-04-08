Florida man coughed on store employee to express frustration over social distancing, deputies say

ORANGE CITY, Fla. (WESH)—A Florida man was arrested after authorities say he intentionally coughed on an employee at a hardware store on Tuesday.

Officials said Christopher Canfora, 49, of DeBary is facing a charge of aggravated assault after the incident.

An employee at Harbor Freight Tools in Orange City told deputies Canfora approached her to comment about the social distancing measures the store was taking.

Officials said she told them that Canfora stated, “This is all getting out of hand,” then proceeded to cough on her while she was at the register.

The employee said Canfora told her he does the same to people wearing masks and was going to a grocery store to do it again.

Deputies said when they went to arrest Canfora, he denied coughing on anyone and said he did not have symptoms of the coronavirus. Officials said Canfora told them he didn’t expect anyone to understand his sense of humor.

