Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Florida man coughed on store employee to express frustration over social distancing, deputies say

Coronavirus

by: WESH

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Volusia County Sheriff’s Office)

ORANGE CITY, Fla. (WESH)—A Florida man was arrested after authorities say he intentionally coughed on an employee at a hardware store on Tuesday.

Officials said Christopher Canfora, 49, of DeBary is facing a charge of aggravated assault after the incident.

An employee at Harbor Freight Tools in Orange City told deputies Canfora approached her to comment about the social distancing measures the store was taking.

Officials said she told them that Canfora stated, “This is all getting out of hand,” then proceeded to cough on her while she was at the register.

The employee said Canfora told her he does the same to people wearing masks and was going to a grocery store to do it again.

Deputies said when they went to arrest Canfora, he denied coughing on anyone and said he did not have symptoms of the coronavirus. Officials said Canfora told them he didn’t expect anyone to understand his sense of humor.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa-based Syndaver making respirators during shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa-based Syndaver making respirators during shortage"

School principals virtually interview potential teachers because of Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "School principals virtually interview potential teachers because of Coronavirus"

Clearwater-based Mercury Medical donates 2,500 CPAP devices to New York

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater-based Mercury Medical donates 2,500 CPAP devices to New York"

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Morning Forecast"

New resources, same problems: users still struggle to file online for unemployment benefits

Thumbnail for the video titled "New resources, same problems: users still struggle to file online for unemployment benefits"

What senior citizens need to know about stimulus checks

Thumbnail for the video titled "What senior citizens need to know about stimulus checks"

a USF graduate has started building gym equipment so that people can workout at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "a USF graduate has started building gym equipment so that people can workout at home"

Veteran buys $20K bottle of bourbon from Datz for $40K to help restaurant stay open during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran buys $20K bottle of bourbon from Datz for $40K to help restaurant stay open during coronavirus crisis"

Polk County cities hold elections in midst of global coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk County cities hold elections in midst of global coronavirus pandemic"

Car wash claims Pinellas is only county in FL to shut down services due to Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car wash claims Pinellas is only county in FL to shut down services due to Coronavirus"

Big Storm Brewing making hand sanitizer 24-7 amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big Storm Brewing making hand sanitizer 24-7 amid pandemic"

Bucs unveil new uniforms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bucs unveil new uniforms"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss