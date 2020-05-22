Florida lifts restrictions on youth summer camps

TAMPA (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis says he’s now lifting restrictions on summer youth activities and camps.

The announcement came as welcome news to many Bay Area parents looking to plan something for their children to do this summer.

“I think that’s fantastic because I know kids, it opens up a whole new level for them and they enjoy and the teamwork and they build from that. There’s a lot they gain from that and I’m glad the Governor opened it up,” said Ben Nibblett.

Many summer camps were canceled by local governments as a result of the pandemic. Hillsborough County, Polk County, Pasco and Pinellas County camps were canceled.

Each of those counties say they are now reevaluating plans based on the Governor’s announcement.

Many private camps are moving forward with plans to open with summer camp at the Glazer Children’s Museum scheduled to start on June 8.

Summer camps will also start at MOSI in Tampa. “MOSI Summer Camps are full steam ahead. We’ve always had a plan to start our summer camps on Monday June 1,” said Rob Lamke with MOSI.

However, the camps will be run a little differently this year.

“We are taking an abundance of different procedures and cautions this year with our summer camps. Some of those changes that we will be implementing for summer camps are activities that will encourage kids to stay apart, but yet not take away from an experience,” said Lamke.

MOSI is also hiring an outside company to do extra cleaning at it’s facilities.

“We’ve got a much more robust cleaning and sanitizing plan, we’ve always been a very clean camp and made sure things are sanitized, but we’ve taken it to different levels this year,” said Lamke.

Summer camp sessions still have vacancies at MOSI, but typically book up quickly after the Memorial Day holiday.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: