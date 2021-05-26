Florida law complicates cruise industry return

TAMPA (WFLA) – Cruises are sailing in America again…sort of, but not out of Florida.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the first test cruise from a large commercial cruise line this week under the Conditional Sail Order it issued in October.

The state of Alaska is also expected to host cruises after legislation signed by President Biden this week cleared some regulatory obstacles.

The CDC allows cruise lines to skip test cruises and begin booking revenue cruises again if 98% of crew and 95% of passengers are vaccinated.

But ports in Florida are still closed to cruise lines because of the state law that bans businesses from requiring customers to be vaccinated. The law replaced an executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis that forced at least one major cruise line to look elsewhere when deciding how to resume operations.

Since none of the cruise lines have been able to meet the requirements in either of the CDC’s main orders or subsequent intermittent guidance, the “Conditional” Sail Order is effectively a shutdown of one of the Sunshine State’s biggest industries: the top three busiest cruise ports in the world are all in Florida.

“For example at Port Canaveral, we have a large number of hotels immediately adjacent to the port — those hotels are empty now,” said Port Canaveral CEO Captain John Murray. “The restaurants are suffering, the ground transportation providers, the tourist attractions, it’s all been devastating.”