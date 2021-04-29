Florida House passes bill banning businesses from requiring COVID-19 ‘vaccine passports’

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida House approved a bill Wednesday night that would bar businesses in the state from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination, a position promoted prominently by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

House members approved the measure by a 76-40 vote, that was tucked into a bill intended to update the state’s powers during a future health emergency, the Miami Herald reports. It now will be sent to the Florida Senate for approval, with the legislative session set to end Friday.

DeSantis was a vocal opponent against COVID-19 passports, arguing it would create privacy issues if customers had to show they have been inoculated against the coronavirus.

“We are not supporting doing any vaccine passports in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said. “It’s completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine to just simply be able to participate in normal society.”