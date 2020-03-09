LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis giving update on Florida coronavirus cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida House of Representatives cleared out Monday evening so the chamber could be disinfected amid concerns that some members were exposed to the coronavirus at a conference recently.

At least five members of the Florida House have self-isolated and are awaiting results after agreeing to submit to a test.

House Speaker Rep. Jose Oliva confirmed in a tweet Monday evening that Representatives Sabatini, Altman, McGhee, Donalds and Byrd attended an event in Washington, D.C., along with a staff member. Another attendee at the conference later tested positive.

“After leaving the event 10 days ago, Representatives Sabatini, Altman, McGhee, Donalds, Byrd and the staff member are NOT symptomatic, and they were not in direct contact at any time with the individual who tested positive for the virus,” Oliva tweeted. “Furthermore, none of the Members or staff stayed at the same hotel nor did they attend any functions with the person who tested positive.”

Olive also confirmed the House was being disinfected.

“The House will implement sanitation protocols, including sanitizing desks and common areas to ensure Members, staff, and the public are provided reasonable assurance of cleanliness,” he wrote.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

