LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis giving update on Florida coronavirus cases

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida House of Representatives cleared out Monday evening so the chamber could be disinfected amid concerns that some members were exposed to the coronavirus at a conference recently.

At least five members of the Florida House have self-isolated and are awaiting results after agreeing to submit to a test.

House Speaker Rep. Jose Oliva confirmed in a tweet Monday evening that Representatives Sabatini, Altman, McGhee, Donalds and Byrd attended an event in Washington, D.C., along with a staff member. Another attendee at the conference later tested positive.

“After leaving the event 10 days ago, Representatives Sabatini, Altman, McGhee, Donalds, Byrd and the staff member are NOT symptomatic, and they were not in direct contact at any time with the individual who tested positive for the virus,” Oliva tweeted. “Furthermore, none of the Members or staff stayed at the same hotel nor did they attend any functions with the person who tested positive.”

Olive also confirmed the House was being disinfected.

“The House will implement sanitation protocols, including sanitizing desks and common areas to ensure Members, staff, and the public are provided reasonable assurance of cleanliness,” he wrote.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

one of the new members of the Rays still needs to find a home in the area

Thumbnail for the video titled "one of the new members of the Rays still needs to find a home in the area"

Kevin Cash on the idea of becoming neighbors with Yoshi Tsutsugo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kevin Cash on the idea of becoming neighbors with Yoshi Tsutsugo"

97-year-old WWII veteran sworn in as Polk Co. honorary deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "97-year-old WWII veteran sworn in as Polk Co. honorary deputy"

Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now"

Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area"

the Rays manager on status of Blake Snell

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Rays manager on status of Blake Snell"

WFLA NOW: Global health expert talks coronavirus, answers viewer questions after new cases confirmed in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA NOW: Global health expert talks coronavirus, answers viewer questions after new cases confirmed in Florida"

Best products to disinfect home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Best products to disinfect home"

Sarasota adds more roundabouts to help traffic, make roads safer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota adds more roundabouts to help traffic, make roads safer"

3 dead after cement truck crash on I-75 in Sarasota

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 dead after cement truck crash on I-75 in Sarasota"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss