Florida hospitals await arrival of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Sarasota Memorial Hospital is among hundreds of Florida hospitals awaiting the arrival of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state was expected to receive 367,000 doses, which were shipped out Sunday morning.

“The Moderna vaccine will be distributed to 173 hospitals in 43 counties, making it accessible in every region of the state,” the governor said in a video posted on Twitter last Friday.

This week the vaccine arrived in Florida & we became the first state in the nation to begin vaccinating residents of long-term care facilities. I also met with small business owners and restaurant employees who spoke about their experiences during the pandemic. Watch ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/et9O0XgKB2 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 18, 2020

Nearly 50 of the 173 Florida hospitals set to get the vaccine are in Tampa Bay. It is unclear how many doses each hospital will receive.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital representatives say the hospital is ready to start administering the vaccines within 24 hours of their arrival.

“We are turning the corner and we can make a difference. We no longer will be behind the disease we can get in front of it,” said Sarasota Memorial Hospital Chief Operating Officer Lorrie Liang.

The hospital hopes to receive their shipment sometime early this week.

Here is the full list of Florida hospitals expected to receive Moderna’s vaccine.

