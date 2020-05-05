Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Florida hospital donates germ-zapping robot to restaurants

Coronavirus

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

(WBBH/NBC News)  A germ-zapping robot is helping several Florida restaurants get ready to reopen.

The robot dubbed “Pretty Penny” is owned by the NCH Healthcare System, and is used to disinfect their facilities. 

The restaurants did their part to help the hospitals first, by donating meals to the health care system during the COVID-19 crisis, even while they were shut down for over a month. 

“It’s a way for us to show our appreciation for all the great restaurants and the entire community,” says NCH Healthcare CEO Paul Hiltz.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2SG8C0T

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss