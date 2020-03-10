Florida health department asks some international travelers to self-isolate for 14 days amid coronavirus concerns

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla (WFLA) – On Monday afternoon the Florida Department of Health said anyone who traveled anywhere internationally should self-isolate for 14 days after returning home. But a statement put out shortly after the update posted says individuals who have traveled should follow new CDC guidelines, but many say that still could be too much for some people to do.

“I’ve heard that it’s everywhere and that a relatively small number of people have gotten it,” said Del Williams who just got back to Tampa from Atlanta.

At this point people have heard about the coronavirus. While some are worried others are looking beyond doctors.

“I’m not scared about it. I’m not worried about it. I believe in a higher power. I know God’s got me so, if it’s going to happen it’s going to happen,” said Kristin Houser, who was at Tampa International Airport picking someone up.

The CDC’s new guidelines as travelers who have gone to countries with a level 3 travel health notice to stay home for 14 days after arriving back in the U.S. Those visiting countries like China, Iran, Italy, and South Korea travelers should avoid contact with others, stay away from crowded places and mass transit, and do not go to school or work.

“I don’t think people are going to do that, no. They’ll still come and go,” Houser said. “Unless the government puts a lockdown on the whole traveling ban, or make a traveling ban, it’s not going to happen. People are just going to keep going and everyone is going to get sick.”

For American citizens who have traveled to China or Iran in the past 14 days, they’ll be allowed back in the U.S., but only through one of 11 U.S. airports where the CDC has quarantine stations. The only one in Florida is in Miami.

