Florida has the 5th largest increase in unemployment due to coronavirus, study says

FILE – In this March 17, 2020 file photo, people wait in line for help with unemployment benefits at the One-Stop Career Center in Las Vegas. About half of all working Americans say they or a member of their household have lost some kind of income due to the coronavirus pandemic, with low-income Americans and those without college degrees especially likely to have lost a job. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/John Locher)

TAMPA (WFLA) – As the coronavirus continues to spread many Floridians are filing for unemployment benefits.

More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, far exceeding a record high set just a week prior, a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronavirus.

In Florida, jobless claims have risen by nearly 5,000% in the first week of the year from 4,618 claims to 227,000 claims during the week of March 23, 2020. Wallethub says this is the second-highest increase in the U.S.

To analyze how unemployment has affected people in different states, Wallethub started with claim increases for the week ending on March 28. They compared the current rates the same week in March 2019 and to the first week of 2020.

Layoffs in the service, retail trade, manufacturing, wholesale trade, construction, and

agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting industries led to the increase in Florida, according to the Department of Labor.

