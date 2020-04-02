Live Now
Gov. DeSantis gives coronavirus update ahead of safer-at-home order going into effect

Florida has the 5th largest increase in unemployment due to coronavirus, study says

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 17, 2020 file photo, people wait in line for help with unemployment benefits at the One-Stop Career Center in Las Vegas. About half of all working Americans say they or a member of their household have lost some kind of income due to the coronavirus pandemic, with low-income Americans and those without college degrees especially likely to have lost a job. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/John Locher)

TAMPA (WFLA) – As the coronavirus continues to spread many Floridians are filing for unemployment benefits.

More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, far exceeding a record high set just a week prior, a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronavirus.

In Florida, jobless claims have risen by nearly 5,000% in the first week of the year from 4,618 claims to 227,000 claims during the week of March 23, 2020. Wallethub says this is the second-highest increase in the U.S.

To analyze how unemployment has affected people in different states, Wallethub started with claim increases for the week ending on March 28. They compared the current rates the same week in March 2019 and to the first week of 2020.

Layoffs in the service, retail trade, manufacturing, wholesale trade, construction, and
agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting industries led to the increase in Florida, according to the Department of Labor.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Hurricane Season Forecast 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hurricane Season Forecast 2020"

1,000 additional COIVD-19 tests available at Raymond James Stadium

Thumbnail for the video titled "1,000 additional COIVD-19 tests available at Raymond James Stadium"

Florida reports 27 new coronavirus deaths as cases surpass 8,000

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida reports 27 new coronavirus deaths as cases surpass 8,000"

Mayor Castor addresses restrictions on religious practices during Hillsborough County EGP meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Castor addresses restrictions on religious practices during Hillsborough County EGP meeting"

Doctor's Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doctor's Concerns"

125-pound giraffe born at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne

Thumbnail for the video titled "125-pound giraffe born at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne"

'You Are Not Alone': Separated by coronavirus, Tampa Bay students come together through song

Thumbnail for the video titled "'You Are Not Alone': Separated by coronavirus, Tampa Bay students come together through song"

Tampa Bay celebrates World Autism Awareness Day with something good

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay celebrates World Autism Awareness Day with something good"

Nurses union protests shortage of protective gear at HCA hospitals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurses union protests shortage of protective gear at HCA hospitals"

Stopping the Spread: Hills. Co. opens 2 quarantine hotels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stopping the Spread: Hills. Co. opens 2 quarantine hotels"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss