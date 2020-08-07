Florida gym owner arrested for third time for violating mask orders after moving equipment outdoors

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CNN Newsource) – Hours after he was released from the Broward County jail, Michael Carnevale was outside the gym he owns in Plantation on Friday, operating 1440 Fitness from the parking lot.

Carnevale has refused to enforce Broward County’s emergency order mandating that masks be work while people are working out in gyms to prevent coronavirus spread. Plantation police showed up and he was arrested for a third time.

He says his fight isn’t over.

“I think that this is something worth standing for,” Carnevale said “The more we seem to comply with these mandates, the more bizarre, the more intrusive these mandates seem to have gotten.”

Carnevale says he doesn’t want people to pass out while working out with masks on, or to disrupt their natural breathing patterns.

But another Plantation gym owner down the street says you can get a work out effectively with a mask on, acknowledging that the masks are a challenge, but one you can overcome.

“I respect that gym owner’s process. I respect his opinion, all perspectives are appreciated here,” Carnevale said. “But I think the more that owners like that lay down, the worse this is going to get for us.”

Police officers told gym members in the parking lot that they couldn’t use the equipment because the gym has been shut down.

Staff members then moved the equipment back inside.

According to WPLG, Carnevale has a pending lawsuit against the county, fighting back against the emergency order.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: