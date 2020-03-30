Florida gas prices fall below $2 a gallon

(AP Photo/Grant Hindsley, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The average price of gasoline in Florida fell below $2 this week as more drivers stay off the road amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

According to AAA, 75 percent of Florida gas stations had prices below $2 a gallon on Sunday.

“The cost for gasoline has dramatically declined in the past month, and there are even more discounts to come,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “If the state average eventually drifts below $1.73, pump prices would be the lowest since 2009. That may not be a difficult benchmark to reach. If wholesale prices hold at current levels, the state average could eventually sink below $1.60 per gallon. Although these savings are a tremendous benefit for drivers, unfortunately they come at a time when residents are unable to go out and enjoy them.”

Prices vary by location, but in Florida, the average price of gas is $1.98 per gallon, a 40-cent decline from last month. This time last year, the state average was 78 cents per gallon more than today’s price, AAA said.

Metro Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater’s current average is $1.888 per gallon.

Most expensive metro markets: Gainesville ($2.17), West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.12), Miami ($2.06)
Least expensive metro markets: The Villages ($1.86), Jacksonville ($1.86), Panama City ($1.89)

