Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Florida expands COVID-19 testing at retail sites including Publix

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Cap News photo)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Coronavirus testing will be available at select Home Depot and Publix locations, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday.

The retailers will add three new testing sites each, joining several Walmarts, CVS and Walgreens among retailers providing dozens of testing sites.

DeSantis made the announcement at a Boca Raton Home Depot, where he also promoted preparedness for hurricane season.

“We want to do it as convenient as possible for people,” DeSantis said about testing. “Perhaps as people are shopping, they have the ability now to get tested.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss