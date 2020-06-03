Most of Florida entering Phase 2 of reopening on Friday

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Most of Florida will enter its second phase of reopening on Friday, loosening more restrictions that were put in place to help combat the coronavirus.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Phase Two during a news conference at Universal Orlando on Wednesday.

Starting Friday, entertainment businesses including movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys and arcades can reopen. They will have to operate at just 50 percent capacity. Appropriate social distancing and sanitation protocols will be required.

Bars will also be allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity inside and full capacity outside with social distancing. Customers will only be served if they are seated. In addition, restaurants will be allowed to open bar-top seating with appropriate social distancing.

Stores and gyms will be allowed to operate at full capacity in Phase Two but will need to have “responsible social distancing” and sanitation protocols in place.

Other businesses mentioned in the governor’s announcement include personal service businesses like tattoo parlors, acupuncture establishments, tanning salons and massage establishments.

