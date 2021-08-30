Florida education commissioner announces withholding of school board member salaries for 2 school districts

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran has announced that the Florida Department of Education has withheld the monthly school board member salaries in Alachua and Broward counties.

Both districts implemented a mandatory face mask policy that according to Corcoran violates parental rights by not allowing a parent or legal guardian an opt-out for their child, as required by the Florida Department of Health.

The announcement comes just days after a Florida judge ruled in favor of parents suing Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Department of Education, the Florida Board of Education and Corcoran over the state’s policies that effectively banned school districts from enforcing mandatory mask policies.

The ruling blocks the state from banning mask mandates in Florida school districts, but didn’t rule in favor of the plaintiffs on all of the issues they brought to court.

“We’re going to fight to protect parent’s rights to make health care decisions for their children. They know what is best for their children. What’s unacceptable is the politicians who have raised their right hands and pledged, under oath, to uphold the Constitution but are not doing so. Simply said, elected officials cannot pick and choose what laws they want to follow,” said Commissioner of Education Corcoran.

In an email, the Commissioner of Education and State Board of Education say they retain the right and duty to impose additional sanctions and take additional enforcement action to bring each school district into compliance with state law and rule.

The withholding of funds will continue monthly until each school board complies with state law and rule.