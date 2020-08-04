LIVE: Florida Education Association asks judge for temporary injunction to delay start of school statewide this fall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – As students prepare to return to classes this fall they may have to do it virtually.

The Florida Education Association will ask a judge for a temporary injunction to delay the start of K-12 schools statewide in the fall.

The FEA is the state’s largest teacher and education workers’ union, representing over 137,000 educators statewide.

An attorney for the FEA had already filed a lawsuit on the union’s behalf, asking to delay the start of school.

Now the union will ask the judge in the case for an emergency injunction to delay the start of school while the lawsuit is being considered.

Last week, Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced they will start the upcoming school year with distance learning.

Officials will monitor the coronavirus pandemic developments through September, and if conditions improve, in-class instruction could begin in October.

As of now, there aren’t any Tampa Bay area district schools that plan to begin the year with full distance learning without a brick-and-mortar option.

For a full breakdown of Tampa Bay area counties and how they plant to reopen schools this fall click here.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: