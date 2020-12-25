Florida DOH will not release COVID-19 data on Christmas Day

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health will be taking a break from releasing COVID-19 on Christmas Day.
According to the Miami Herald, the reports will resume Saturday.
All state-supported testing sites will be closed on Dec. 25 as well as Jan. 1. The Raymond James Stadium testing site will reopen on Dec. 28.
Christmas will mark the second time since the pandemic hit Florida in March that the Florida Department of Health has opted not to release daily numbers. The first time was on Thanksgiving when the figures were released on Black Friday which accounted for a two-day period.
This comes as the state has averaged nearly 11,000 cases the past five days.
