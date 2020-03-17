1  of  2
Florida DOH announces 5th COVID-19 death, 160 cases tied to state

Florida DOH announces 5th COVID-19 death, 160 cases tied to state

Coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health has announced the fifth death of a Florida resident following the contraction of the coronavirus.

There are now 160 coronavirus cases tied to the state of Florida.

Officials said there are now 142 Florida residents who have been diagnosed with the virus and another 18 out-of-state residents diagnosed in Florida. There are six cases of Florida residents outside the state.

The Florida Department of Health also states there are 816 negative cases with 535 cases currently being monitored.

Currently, in the Tampa Bay area, there are 5 cases in Hillsborough County, 5 cases in Manatee County, 4 cases in Pinellas County, 3 in Sarasota County, 2 in Pasco County, and 1 in Citrus County.

