Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?
Live Now
Tampa mayor to make announcement regarding COVID-19 relief

Florida doctor temporarily loses custody of daughter due to coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Miami emergency room doctor has temporarily lost custody of her child due to her proximity to coronavirus at work.

Dr. Theresa Greene told CNN she plans to appeal an emergency order that gave her ex-husband full custody of their 4-year-old daughter.

“I think it’s not fair, it’s cruel to ask me to choose between my child and the oath I took as a physician,” Greene said. “I won’t abandon my team at work or the patients who will increasingly look to me to save their lives in the coming weeks, but it’s torture.”

Greene and her ex-husband had shared custody of their daughter since their divorce nearly two years ago.

Her ex-husband was granted full custody last week after filing an emergency order.

Circuit Judge Bernard Shapiro ruled in favor, saying, “In order to protect the best interests of the minor child…this court temporarily suspends the Former Wife’s timesharing…this suspension is solely related to the outbreak of COVID-19.”

“The Court does not enter this Order lightly but given the pandemic in Florida and the recent increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases, the Court finds in order to insulate and protect the best interests and health of the minor child, this Order must be entered on a temporary basis,” Shapiro continued.

Theresa Greene told CNN she felt discriminated against as a divorced parent.

“If I was married, and I’d be, given the opportunity to go home to my child, no one could tell me that I shouldn’t do that,” Greene said. “My brother works as an engineer, and he’s building the tent hospitals up in New York, and he gets to come home to his two kids. No one’s questioning that decision.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Hillsborough curfew now in place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough curfew now in place"

Coronavirus in Florida: Death toll nears 500

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: Death toll nears 500"

Emotional Support Line open during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emotional Support Line open during pandemic"

Pinellas County Leaders discuss possibly reopening beaches for limited use

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County Leaders discuss possibly reopening beaches for limited use"

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Morning Forecast"

Number of residents & staff test positive at Florida nursing home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Number of residents & staff test positive at Florida nursing home"

Local teacher deploys with National Guard in response to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local teacher deploys with National Guard in response to COVID-19"

Coronavirus Pandemic: Doctor from Tampa Bay gives inside look at hospital in hard hit New York

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Pandemic: Doctor from Tampa Bay gives inside look at hospital in hard hit New York"

Mount Sinai Brooklyn Video Blog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mount Sinai Brooklyn Video Blog"

Pinellas Co. man set to run bridge 80 times to raise money for Feeding Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas Co. man set to run bridge 80 times to raise money for Feeding Tampa Bay"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss