Florida doctor temporarily loses custody of daughter due to coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Miami emergency room doctor has temporarily lost custody of her child due to her proximity to coronavirus at work.

Dr. Theresa Greene told CNN she plans to appeal an emergency order that gave her ex-husband full custody of their 4-year-old daughter.

“I think it’s not fair, it’s cruel to ask me to choose between my child and the oath I took as a physician,” Greene said. “I won’t abandon my team at work or the patients who will increasingly look to me to save their lives in the coming weeks, but it’s torture.”

Greene and her ex-husband had shared custody of their daughter since their divorce nearly two years ago.

Her ex-husband was granted full custody last week after filing an emergency order.

Circuit Judge Bernard Shapiro ruled in favor, saying, “In order to protect the best interests of the minor child…this court temporarily suspends the Former Wife’s timesharing…this suspension is solely related to the outbreak of COVID-19.”

“The Court does not enter this Order lightly but given the pandemic in Florida and the recent increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases, the Court finds in order to insulate and protect the best interests and health of the minor child, this Order must be entered on a temporary basis,” Shapiro continued.

Theresa Greene told CNN she felt discriminated against as a divorced parent.

“If I was married, and I’d be, given the opportunity to go home to my child, no one could tell me that I shouldn’t do that,” Greene said. “My brother works as an engineer, and he’s building the tent hospitals up in New York, and he gets to come home to his two kids. No one’s questioning that decision.”

LATEST STORIES: