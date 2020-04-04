Florida deputies rescue dog left behind on boat after owner hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Martin County Sheriff’s Office

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A German Shepard was rescued on Friday after its owner was hospitialized with coronavirus symptoms.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the dog’s owner reached out to the sheriff’s office to say he had no choice but to leave his beloved German Shepherd behind alone inside his liveaboard after being hospitalized for the illness.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit worked with Animal Services Officers to create a plan that would ensure the safety of the officers boarding the boat and the rescue of the stranded animal.

The team dressed in full personal protective gear and headed out to the vessel, where they boarded the boat and found the dog and were able to bring it back to shore.

Animal Services Officers then took the dog to a facility where it will remain until his owner recovers from the illness.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Trump says he will speak with DeSantis about cruise ships

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump says he will speak with DeSantis about cruise ships"

businesses shutting down

Thumbnail for the video titled "businesses shutting down"

tobacco depot video

Thumbnail for the video titled "tobacco depot video"

Clearwater police surprise 6-year-old for his birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater police surprise 6-year-old for his birthday"

Migrant workers especially suffering during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Migrant workers especially suffering during coronavirus crisis"

evan small business stimulus loans

Thumbnail for the video titled "evan small business stimulus loans"

48 Hillsborough County first responders in quarantine due to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "48 Hillsborough County first responders in quarantine due to COVID-19"

a Tampa restaurant owner is using her voice to spread joy

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Tampa restaurant owner is using her voice to spread joy"

You could get arrested in Pinellas Co. for not social distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "You could get arrested in Pinellas Co. for not social distancing"

'We appreciate you' Pinellas Co. man offering free lawn care to health care professionals

Thumbnail for the video titled "'We appreciate you' Pinellas Co. man offering free lawn care to health care professionals"

Manatee County Chair Betsy Benac regarding current situation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee County Chair Betsy Benac regarding current situation"

Delta giving travel credits until 2022

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delta giving travel credits until 2022"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss