Florida deputies rescue dog left behind on boat after owner hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A German Shepard was rescued on Friday after its owner was hospitialized with coronavirus symptoms.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the dog’s owner reached out to the sheriff’s office to say he had no choice but to leave his beloved German Shepherd behind alone inside his liveaboard after being hospitalized for the illness.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit worked with Animal Services Officers to create a plan that would ensure the safety of the officers boarding the boat and the rescue of the stranded animal.

The team dressed in full personal protective gear and headed out to the vessel, where they boarded the boat and found the dog and were able to bring it back to shore.

Animal Services Officers then took the dog to a facility where it will remain until his owner recovers from the illness.