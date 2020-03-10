Florida Department of Education preparing virtual school as coronavirus concerns grow

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – As Florida navigates the current situation involving coronavirus, the state’s Department of Education is preparing teachers for the possibility of holding classes through Florida Virtual School.

After Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Monday, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said the state would prepare to train 10,000 of the state’s 180,442 public school teachers to become fluent in Florida Virtual School systems in the next 15 to 20 days.

FLVS trained educators

Below is the expected increase of Florida Virtual School’s number of trained teachers in preparation for the continued spread of coronavirus. Hover over the bar to see the exact number.

Source: FLVS

According to FLVS, that would add to the 2,000 professional educators across the state who make up the online school’s staff.

Along with the increase in trained teachers, the student capacity of Florida Virtual School could increase from its current capacity of 40,000 to 400,000.

Virtual school capacity

Check out the expected increase of Florida Virtual School’s capacity in preparation for the continued spread of coronavirus. Hover over the bar to see the exact number.

Source: FLVS

Florida Virtual School is adding 15 servers to handle increased use of the education technology.

At a press conference Monday, Corcoran said that while he doesn’t think it’s likely that the precautions will be necessary, coordination with the state’s 67 superintendents is key to being prepared.

“We don’t think that is going to be necessary and I think we are doing a great job with our superintendents and creating that containment if a child is sick.”

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

the football team at the University of South Florida held their first spring practice on Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the football team at the University of South Florida held their first spring practice on Tuesday"

Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now"

14-year-old struck, killed by Jeep while riding bicycle in New Port Richey

Thumbnail for the video titled "14-year-old struck, killed by Jeep while riding bicycle in New Port Richey"

Aging & Wellness Institute gets older adults into shape with intense exercise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aging & Wellness Institute gets older adults into shape with intense exercise"

Coronavirus response: Port Tampa Bay unveils new cleaning measures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus response: Port Tampa Bay unveils new cleaning measures"

Manatee Co. School District spends $100,000 on cleaning supplies amid Coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee Co. School District spends $100,000 on cleaning supplies amid Coronavirus outbreak"

Crews respond to explosions, fire at Tampa auto repair shop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crews respond to explosions, fire at Tampa auto repair shop"

Crews respond to fire at business in Ybor Heights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crews respond to fire at business in Ybor Heights"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

How to self-quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to self-quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak"

Florida health department asks some international travelers to self-isolate for 14 days amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida health department asks some international travelers to self-isolate for 14 days amid coronavirus concerns"

Two private companies start testing for coronavirus in Florida  

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two private companies start testing for coronavirus in Florida  "
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss