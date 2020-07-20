Florida dad in ICU with coronavirus, after son, 21, apparently infected entire family, mom says

MIAMI (AP/WFLA) — A Florida father is fighting COVID-19 at a hospital intensive care unit after apparently getting infected by his 21-year-old son who went out with friends, the father’s wife says.

The case highlights the outcome dreaded by authorities. As the virus infected more young Floridians, it inevitably spread to older and more vulnerable people at a higher risk.

John Place, 42, of Plantation, about six miles west of Fort Lauderdale, fell ill the day after Father’s Day, his wife, Michelle Zymet, said in a Facebook Live video earlier this month.

Zymet said that the entire family, including a 14-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter, have tested positive for the coronavirus. They were infected after their older son, Zymet’s stepson, became ill and learned that a friend he had hung out with was infected with the virus, the mother said.

Zymet and her family have been isolating at home, and Place was on a ventilator for more than two weeks. She says her stepson has been helping taking care of the younger children and researching the disease while she juggles work in between calls to the hospital, nurses and doctors.

She said the younger generation “won’t know until it hits home.”

“This has definitely brought us together,” she added. “We could have eventually gotten this disease somewhere else. But it is the unfortunate truth that he did bring it home.”

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: