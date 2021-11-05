Florida COVID-19 death toll rises over 60,000 as vaccinations, new cases fall

Digital generated image of Covid-19 cell surrounded by plexus structured shell on black background. (File: Getty)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The most recent COVID-19 numbers reported by the Florida Department of Health show the total number of deaths caused by the virus has surpassed 60,000.

Additionally, the DOH reported the number of new cases and vaccinations administered had again declined, compared to the previous week.

For the week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, the Florida Department of Health’s report says there are 3,657,775 cumulative COVID-19 cases, an increase of 10,498 from the week of Oct. 22 to Oct. 28.

From Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, the total number of COVID-related deaths stands at 60,334. That’s an increase of 664 deaths from the report the week before, another decrease in COVID deaths from the week before.

The positivity rate the previous week was 2.6%, according to the DOH. Last week’s percentage was 3.0%. Cumulatively, the state’s new COVID case positivity is 20.9%, the weekly report shows.

Vaccination numbers across the state show the number of doses administered has again fallen, week-over-week. According to FDOH’s report, from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, an additional 64,583 people were vaccinated for COVID-19, lower than those who received vaccinations the week before. During the previous week, 67,491 people were vaccinated.

The current cumulative total of doses administered reported in the DOH weekly data is 13,997,374 compared to the previous report of 13,932,791.

